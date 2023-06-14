How well do wind-resistant windows really protect your home during a storm?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Living in South Florida means facing the inevitable threat of hurricanes during hurricane season. When it comes to protecting your home from these storms, windows are a crucial consideration.

Impact windows are designed to resist wind-driven rain and debris during storms, so they’re a great option if you’re considering what will hold up well during a storm. But how exactly do they work to protect you and your home?

Understanding impact windows

Impact windows are specially engineered to withstand the force of high winds, rain and debris that come with hurricanes and strong storms. Impact window products utilize laminated glass technology, similar to what’s used in vehicle windshields, according to Prestige Windows and Doors experts. The windows consist of two pieces of glass sandwiched together with a plastic interlayer, providing added strength and durability when impacted.

Testing and wind resistance

Impact windows undergo rigorous testing, under the simulation of hurricane and tornado conditions, to evaluate their performance against flying debris and water intrusion. With the ability to resist wind speeds of up to 140 mph, impact windows provide exceptional protection, according to Prestige Windows and Doors experts.

Benefits beyond protection

Aside from protecting your home from flying debris and strong winds, impact windows offer additional benefits, as they can enhance energy efficiency, reduce noise pollution and improve security. In fact, impact windows are designed to withstand significant force, such as that from a baseball bat or hammer, Prestige Windows and Doors experts say. Should an impact window meet its match, it may splinter but will remain intact, unlike regular glass panes.

When it comes to safeguarding your South Florida home during hurricane season, the experts say impact windows are a reliable choice. With their proven strength, wind resistance and numerous benefits, these windows offer peace of mind and enhanced protection.

To learn more about impact windows and find out if they’re the right fit for your home, click here.