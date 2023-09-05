4 things to know about hurricane-impact windows

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In hurricane-prone regions, such as Broward County, it’s crucial to protect your home against severe storms. One way many people do that is by securing their home with hurricane-impact windows.

Below are four things to understand about hurricane-impact windows, according to Prestige Windows & Doors.

1. What are hurricane-impact windows?

Hurricane-impact windows, also known as impact-resistant windows, are specially designed to withstand the impact of wind-borne debris, a common cause of property damage during hurricanes. These windows boast a robust construction, combining impact-resistant glass and durable frames to create a formidable barrier against destructive forces.

2. How do hurricane-impact windows work?

The key element of hurricane-impact windows is impact-resistant glass, typically constructed with multiple layers that are bonded together with a strong interlayer like polyvinyl butyral (PVB) or ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA). This laminated glass configuration absorbs impact energy, preventing it from shattering into dangerous shards.

In addition to impact-resistant glass, hurricane-impact windows have reinforced frames that are made from sturdy materials like aluminum, vinyl or fiberglass. The frames add strength and stability to a window structure, enhancing its ability to withstand high winds and impact forces.

3. What are the benefits of hurricane-impact windows?

Hurricane-impact windows offer a range of benefits, including:

Weather protection. Hurricane-impact windows are designed to resist the impact of wind-borne debris. They help minimize the risk of shattering and prevents debris from entering your home.

Noise reduction: The multi-layered construction contributes to noise reduction, creating a quieter and more peaceful indoor environment in bustling Broward County.

Increased security. Beyond storm protection, hurricane-impact windows add an extra layer of security. The laminated glass and reinforced frames make it challenging for intruders to gain unauthorized access, enhancing your home’s security.

Energy efficiency: Designed with energy efficiency in mind, these windows improve insulation, reducing heat transfer and energy loss, leading to potential energy savings and increased comfort.

4. Are hurricane-impact windows really effective?

Hurricane-impact windows have undergone rigorous testing and are proven highly effective in protecting homes during severe weather events. Window manufacturers must ensure these windows meet strict building code requirements and endure impact tests with large missile projectiles and cycling tests that simulate hurricane conditions.

For best results, be sure to hire a professional window contractor to install your hurricane-impact windows. A well-installed window guarantees optimal performance during storms so that the windows may maintain their integrity.

