Local10.com college football picks: Week 13
There will be no separation in this week’s Local10.com college football picks. That’s because the entire group picked the same teams to win.
No. 2 Ohio State is a prohibitive favorite against Penn State, but don’t discount the Nittany Lions. They upset then-No. 2 Ohio State in 2016, knocking the Buckeyes from the ranks of the unbeaten. Those Buckeyes went on to make the College Football Playoff.
Everyone is picking Minnesota to rebound from its first loss of the season and dispose of Northwestern.
Rivalry weekend starts early for a pair of Southern California teams. Although USC is the favorite, there are serious questions about the future of the program under Clay Helton, who will certainly be feeling on shaky ground if the Trojans fall to crosstown rival UCLA, as they did a season ago.
Perhaps a lesser-known national rivalry that periodically takes place will conclude in Miami at Marlins Park. That’s where the Hurricanes will try to keep their winning streak going against FIU, coached by former Hurricanes head honcho Butch Davis.
Of course, anything can happen during a rivalry. More on that next weekend.
Will Manso
Penn State at Ohio State
Minnesota at Northwestern
UCF at Tulane
Boston College at Notre Dame
Texas A&M at Georgia
UCLA at USC
Memphis at USF
FAU at UTSA
Miami vs. FIU at Marlins Park
Oregon at Arizona State
Clay Ferraro
Penn State at Ohio State
Minnesota at Northwestern
UCF at Tulane
Boston College at Notre Dame
Texas A&M at Georgia
UCLA at USC
Memphis at USF
FAU at UTSA
Miami vs. FIU at Marlins Park
Oregon at Arizona State
Ian Margol
Penn State at Ohio State
Minnesota at Northwestern
UCF at Tulane
Boston College at Notre Dame
Texas A&M at Georgia
UCLA at USC
Memphis at USF
FAU at UTSA
Miami vs. FIU at Marlins Park
Oregon at Arizona State
Liane Morejon
Penn State at Ohio State
Minnesota at Northwestern
UCF at Tulane
Boston College at Notre Dame
Texas A&M at Georgia
UCLA at USC
Memphis at USF
FAU at UTSA
Miami vs. FIU at Marlins Park
Oregon at Arizona State
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Local10.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact wplgwebstaff@wplg.com.