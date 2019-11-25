MIAMI – Win or lose, the Miami Heat will be looking good in the team’s newest alternate uniforms.

The team unveiled their super-slick “ViceWave” City Edition uniforms that were inspired by the City of Miami in the 80s and 90s.

According to the Heat, the “ViceWave” uniforms “shifts the action from Miami at night neons to the sunsoaked brightness of South Beach afternoon.”

The Heat will wear the uniforms 22 times this season, with their debut coming Friday night at the American Airlines Arena vs. Golden State.

Fans can get their first access to the uniforms and other merchandise at a Midnight Madness event that begins Tuesday at midnight at the Miami Heat store at the arena. Team stores at Dolphin Mall, Pembroke Lakes Mall and the Miami International Airport will have all merchandise beginning Wednesday.