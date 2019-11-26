PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Two college football players for South Florida teams are finalists for the award honoring the nation's top tight end.

Miami sophomore Brevin Jordan and Florida Atlantic senior Harrison Bryant are two of the three finalists for the John Mackey Award, along with Washington junior Hunter Bryant.

Jordan has a team-high 495 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Hurricanes.

FAU's Bryant leads the Owls with 890 receiving yards on 58 catches. He has also scored three touchdowns.

His total receptions and receiving yards lead the nation among tight ends.

The winner will be announced Dec. 11.