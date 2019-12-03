TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State is ranked for the first time this season after victories against No. 17 Tennessee and Purdue in the Emerald Coast Classic.

The Seminoles (7-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) are ranked No. 17 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday.

Florida State has won seven straight games since dropping its season opener at ACC foe Pittsburgh.

The Seminoles defeated the previously undefeated Volunteers 60-57 Friday and outlasted the Boilermakers 63-60 in overtime Saturday to win the Emerald Coast Classic championship. They defeated then-No. 6 Florida 63-51 in Gainesville -- their sixth consecutive victory against the Gators -- to start their seven-game winning streak.

Tennessee (6-1) dropped four spots to No. 21 with the loss.

Florida State is the fifth ACC team ranked among the top 25, behind new No. 1 Louisville (7-0), No. 5 Virginia (7-0), No. 7 North Carolina (6-1) and No. 10 Duke (7-1).

The Seminoles face Indiana (7-0) at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.