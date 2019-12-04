72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

72ºF

Sports

Gregory Rousseau named ACC defensive rookie of the year

Hurricanes redshirt freshman defensive end’s 14 sacks tied for second-most nationally

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Tags: Hurricanes, Hurricanes Football, College Football, ACC
Miami Hurricanes defensive end Gregory Rousseau chases down Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett during the first half at Heinz Field, Oct. 26, 2019 in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes defensive end Gregory Rousseau is the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference defensive rookie of the year.

The ACC announced Tuesday that Rousseau earned 51 of a possible 60 votes to claim the honor.

Rousseau finished the regular season with an ACC-leading 14 sacks -- tied for second-most nationally -- and 18 tackles for loss.

The redshirt freshman had at least one sack in eight games, including four in a 27-10 win at rival Florida State.

Rousseau finished second in overall ACC rookie of the year voting behind North Carolina true freshman quarterback Sam Howell.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: