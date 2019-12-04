Gregory Rousseau named ACC defensive rookie of the year

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes defensive end Gregory Rousseau is the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference defensive rookie of the year.

The ACC announced Tuesday that Rousseau earned 51 of a possible 60 votes to claim the honor.

Rousseau finished the regular season with an ACC-leading 14 sacks -- tied for second-most nationally -- and 18 tackles for loss.

The redshirt freshman had at least one sack in eight games, including four in a 27-10 win at rival Florida State.

Rousseau finished second in overall ACC rookie of the year voting behind North Carolina true freshman quarterback Sam Howell.