Gregory Rousseau named ACC defensive rookie of the year
Hurricanes redshirt freshman defensive end’s 14 sacks tied for second-most nationally
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes defensive end Gregory Rousseau is the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference defensive rookie of the year.
The ACC announced Tuesday that Rousseau earned 51 of a possible 60 votes to claim the honor.
Rousseau finished the regular season with an ACC-leading 14 sacks -- tied for second-most nationally -- and 18 tackles for loss.
The redshirt freshman had at least one sack in eight games, including four in a 27-10 win at rival Florida State.
Rousseau finished second in overall ACC rookie of the year voting behind North Carolina true freshman quarterback Sam Howell.
