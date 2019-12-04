Jason Sanders honored after Dolphins kicker’s touchdown helps defeat Eagles
Second-year kicker becomes first to score TD in NFL since 1977
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has been named the AFC special teams player of the week.
The Dolphins’ second-year kicker was recognized Wednesday for his memorable performance in Sunday’s win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sanders caught a fourth-and-goal touchdown from punter Matt Haack on a trick play in the second quarter to help Miami defeat the Eagles 37-31.
It was the first time a kicker has scored a touchdown in the NFL since 1977.
Sanders also booted a 51-yard field goal and was 2-of-3 on extra-point attempts.
