Jason Sanders honored after Dolphins kicker’s touchdown helps defeat Eagles

Second-year kicker becomes first to score TD in NFL since 1977

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 1, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has been named the AFC special teams player of the week.

The Dolphins’ second-year kicker was recognized Wednesday for his memorable performance in Sunday’s win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sanders caught a fourth-and-goal touchdown from punter Matt Haack on a trick play in the second quarter to help Miami defeat the Eagles 37-31.

It was the first time a kicker has scored a touchdown in the NFL since 1977.

Sanders also booted a 51-yard field goal and was 2-of-3 on extra-point attempts.

