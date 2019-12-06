Local10.com college football picks: 2019 championship week

After this weekend, bowl games will be determined and the College Football Playoff field will be set.

For now, though, the Local10.com college football pickers have another shot to surge to the top of the standings.

There are 10 championship games being played this weekend, beginning with the Pacific 12 Conference. Should Utah win and Georgia fall in the Southeastern Conference title game, the Utes will likely be playing for a national championship.

Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon and sports reporter Clay Ferraro are picking Oregon to upset the Utes.

Cincinnati and Memphis will play for the second time in two weeks, this time with the American Athletic Conference championship on the line. The Tigers won last week.

FAU is playing for its second Conference USA championship in three years under head coach Lane Kiffin. Once again, the Owls will be at home.

Don't overlook the Mid-American Conference title game. A familiar name, previously of Florida, will lead the Chippewas to a win in Detroit.

Liane is picking Miami (of Ohio, not Florida) to win. Everyone else has Jim McElwain’s Central Michigan team.

Will Manso

Pac-12 Championship: Utah vs. Oregon at Santa Clara, Calif. (Friday)

Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Baylor at Arlington, Texas

Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana at Appalachian State

MAC Championship: Central Michigan vs. Miami at Detroit

C-USA Championship: UAB at FAU

AAC Championship: Cincinnati at Memphis

SEC Championship: LSU vs. Georgia at Atlanta

MWC Championship: Hawaii at Boise State

ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Virginia at Charlotte, N.C.

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis

