FIU headed to Camellia Bowl against Arkansas State

MIAMI – Butch Davis and Florida International are going bowling for a third consecutive season.

The Panthers (6-6) on Sunday accepted an invitation to face Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl. The game will be played Dec. 21 in Montgomery, Alabama.

It will be FIU’s third bowl game in as many seasons under Davis, who returned to South Florida in 2017. Davis served as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes from 1995-2000.

“We’re thrilled for our team to play in the Camellia Bowl, which is a school-record third straight bowl game, and get the chance for our team to cap the season on a high note,” Davis said. “Arkansas State has a great football program and are led by a coach that I have a tremendous amount of respect for.”

Under head coach Blake Anderson, the Red Wolves (7-5) haven’t missed a bowl game. It will be Arkansas State’s ninth consecutive bowl appearance.

The Panthers defeated Toledo 35-32 in last season’s Bahamas Bowl for their first bowl victory since 2010.