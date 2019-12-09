Florida State, Arizona State to meet in Sun Bowl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State has a new coach and a bowl destination.

The Sun Bowl announced Sunday that the Seminoles will meet Arizona State on New Year’s Eve in El Paso, Texas.

Florida State (6-6) is making its first appearance in the Sun Bowl since 1966.

“Obviously, they bring a long tradition of great football,” Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas said. “We had other choices, but I think this might have been our first choice.”

The Seminoles, who missed out on a bowl game last season for the first time since 1982, will face the Sun Devils for the first time since a 52-44 win in 1984.

Florida State is 3-1 all-time against the Sun Devils. The Seminoles lost to Arizona State 45-38 in the inaugural Fiesta Bowl in 1971.

The announcement comes on the same day that Florida State introduced Mike Norvell as its new head coach.