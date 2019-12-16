Miami Sports Pod - The Heat are good as is
The Heat are good, so why does everyone want them to make a move?
2:00 People keep suggesting that the Heat should tinker with the roster
3:15 Heat won’t trade anything for all-NBA level piece
8:30 The Heat are playing with one arm tied behind their back because of James Johnson and Dion Waiters’ contract
11:50 How much patience does Pat Riley have left?
14:15 Who fits with the Jimmy Butler way of playing?
15:17 Clay would be surprised if Justise Winslow is still on the roster after the trade deadline
23:00 How do you make sure Jimmy Butler doesn’t wear out?
