Miami Sports Pod - The Heat are good as is

Tags: Miami Heat, Heat Basketball, NBA, Sports

The Heat are good, so why does everyone want them to make a move?

2:00 People keep suggesting that the Heat should tinker with the roster

3:15 Heat won’t trade anything for all-NBA level piece

8:30 The Heat are playing with one arm tied behind their back because of James Johnson and Dion Waiters’ contract

11:50 How much patience does Pat Riley have left?

14:15 Who fits with the Jimmy Butler way of playing?

15:17 Clay would be surprised if Justise Winslow is still on the roster after the trade deadline

23:00 How do you make sure Jimmy Butler doesn’t wear out?

