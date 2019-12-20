Michael Pinckney to sit out Independence Bowl

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Michael Pinckney is calling it quits at Miami.

The four-year starting linebacker for the Hurricanes said Thursday on Twitter that he will skip the Independence Bowl.

Thank you Miami 🤞🏾🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/f3KXR8BJGz — michael pinckney (@56_nightmares) December 20, 2019

“After a great deal of thought and conversation with my family, I have decided not to participate in the Independence Bowl,” he said. “I want to thank the University of Miami, my coaches, and all the Hurricanes fans for their unwavering support these last four years of my life and I’ve loved every minute. I’m looking forward to continuing to play this game I love so much.”

The second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference linebacker from Jacksonville has played in 49 games for the Hurricanes, recording 14.5 sacks and 42 tackles for loss in his career. He has also recorded 267 tackles (139 solo) and three interceptions since 2016.

Pinckney joins the growing trend of college football players who opt out of their teams’ bowl games to prepare for their NFL careers.

Miami (6-6) will play Louisiana Tech (9-3) in Shreveport, Louisiana, on the day after Christmas.