Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz not ready to name starting QB for Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. – Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz has yet to name a starting quarterback for the Walk-On's Independence Bowl.

The Hurricanes will face Louisiana Tech Thursday at 4 p.m.

Which quarterback will lead Miami into battle has not been determined by Diaz, who told the media on Tuesday that he wanted to see how the team's QB's performed during the final practice before Thursday's game.

"We’re going to look at one more practice," Diaz said. "We’ve got one more day to get on the grass and see who gives us the best chance to win."

The decision will likely come down to redshirt freshman Jarren Williams, who started nine of Miami's 12 games during the season, and redshirt sophomore N'Kosi Perry.

Sophomore transfer Tate Martell may also be in consideration, though he has never thrown a pass since joining the Hurricanes in January.

Diaz said all three were being evaluated, and he did not rule out the possibility of more than one of the quarterbacks playing Thursday.

“All that will be earned by their performance today,” he said.