Altercation inside Hollywood home leads to police chase
1 person was taken into custody by authorities
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A fight inside a home in Hollywood led to a police chase on Monday.
Authorities said they have one person in custody.
The scene, located on North 26th Avenue and Pierce Street in Hollywood, remained active well into the evening.
According to police, they arrived at the scene following some kind of altercation.
After trying to take someone into custody, police said that person led them on a chase.
