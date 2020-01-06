Florida State cracks top 10 in basketball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State cracked the top 10 in the latest Associated Press and coaches polls released Monday.

The Seminoles (13-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) jumped eight spots in the AP poll and 10 spots in the coaches poll after their 78-65 victory at then-No. 7 Louisville last weekend.

No. 2 Duke is the only other ACC team ranked in the top 10.

Florida State was unranked in both polls to begin the season.

The Seminoles have won six straight games and will travel to Wake Forest (8-5, 1-2) next.