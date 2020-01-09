FIU to host Marshall on Halloween, FAU in November

MIAMI – Florida International will open its home Conference USA schedule against Middle Tennessee after an October bye week and stay home to face Louisiana Tech in the league finale.

The C-USA on Wednesday announced its complete schedule for the 2020 season.

FIU will play seven bowl teams from the 2019 season, including three at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

The Panthers open their five-game home schedule Sept. 3 against Football Championship Subdivision opponent Jacksonville State. It’s the first of four previously announced non-conference opponents and the only one on the home schedule.

FIU will spend more than a month on the road for games at Central Florida on Sept. 12, at Old Dominion in the C-USA opener on Sept. 19 and at Liberty to conclude the September slate before returning home after the bye week to face the Blue Raiders.

After consecutive games at Charlotte and Massachusetts, the Panthers will look to give Marshall a scare on Halloween in South Florida.

FIU will split the November schedule with home and away games. The Panthers will host rival Florida Atlantic in the annual “Shula Bowl” on Nov. 14 and Louisiana Tech in the Nov. 28 season finale. They’ll travel to UTEP on Nov. 7 and Western Kentucky on Nov. 21.

Opponent Date Location Jacksonville State Sept. 3 Miami at UCF Sept. 10 Orlando at Old Dominion Sept. 17 Norfolk, Va. at Liberty Sept. 26 Lynchburg, Va. Middle Tennessee Oct. 10 Miami at Charlotte Oct. 17 Charlotte, N.C. at UMass Oct. 24 Amherst, Mass. Marshall Oct. 31 Miami at UTEP Nov. 7 El Paso, Texas FAU Nov. 14 Miami at Western Kentucky Nov. 21 Bowling Green, Ky. Louisiana Tech Nov. 28 Miami

Butch Davis is entering his fourth season as FIU’s head coach, leading the Panthers to bowl games in each of the last three years.