Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 11 - Jan. 17, 2020

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 11 of Chirping the Cats, the focus shifts to Florida's prospect pipeline as host David Dwork is joined by Florida Panthers Assistant General Manager, Senior VP of Hockey Operations and GM for the Springfield Thunderbirds, Florida's AHL affiliate, Eric Joyce.

1:05 Interview with Eric Joyce

1:45 Hockey at West Point

2:55 USA Hockey legend Jack Reilly

4:05 Yankees-Sox rivalry leads to Panthers career

4:55 Meeting Mr. Viola, hockey background

6:25 Synergy between Springfield and Florida

7:30 Similar seasons for Panthers and Thunderbirds

9:20 Discussing Owen Tippett

10:55 The kind of player Tippett is

11:35 Aleksi Saarela’s future with the franchise

12:40 Henrik Borgstrom’s role in Springy

13:05 Grooming him for important role in NHL

13:50 Chat with Local 10's Ian Margol

14:20 Farm roots to NHL table

17:00 Owen Tippett

18:25 Mature kid with a bright future

21:35 Aleksi Saarela

22:05 A name fans should get to know

23:10 Henrik Borgstrom

25:00 Big plans for Borgy

26:00 Organizational depth