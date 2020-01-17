Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 11 - Jan. 17, 2020
Florida Panthers Assistant GM and Senior VP of Hockey Ops Eric Joyce joins the CTC podcast
SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 11 of Chirping the Cats, the focus shifts to Florida's prospect pipeline as host David Dwork is joined by Florida Panthers Assistant General Manager, Senior VP of Hockey Operations and GM for the Springfield Thunderbirds, Florida's AHL affiliate, Eric Joyce.
1:05 Interview with Eric Joyce
1:45 Hockey at West Point
2:55 USA Hockey legend Jack Reilly
4:05 Yankees-Sox rivalry leads to Panthers career
4:55 Meeting Mr. Viola, hockey background
6:25 Synergy between Springfield and Florida
7:30 Similar seasons for Panthers and Thunderbirds
9:20 Discussing Owen Tippett
10:55 The kind of player Tippett is
11:35 Aleksi Saarela’s future with the franchise
12:40 Henrik Borgstrom’s role in Springy
13:05 Grooming him for important role in NHL
13:50 Chat with Local 10's Ian Margol
14:20 Farm roots to NHL table
17:00 Owen Tippett
18:25 Mature kid with a bright future
21:35 Aleksi Saarela
22:05 A name fans should get to know
23:10 Henrik Borgstrom
25:00 Big plans for Borgy
26:00 Organizational depth
