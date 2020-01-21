Dolphins to face both Super Bowl teams in 2020

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – No matter what happens during Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs will likely be back at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020.

Kansas City will face the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in Super Bowl LIV. They'll also face the Miami Dolphins sometime next season.

The Chiefs are one of four playoff teams to visit the Dolphins in 2020, along with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Miami will also take on the 49ers at Levi's Stadium next season.

The other home opponents for the Dolphins in 2020 are the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. The remaining away games are at the Bills, Patriots, Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.

One home game will be played in either London or Mexico City.

Although the opponents have been set, the full schedule and dates will be determined later this year.