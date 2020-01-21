Temple defensive end Quincy Roche transferring to Miami

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Another star player from the American Athletic Conference is transferring to Miami.

Former Temple defensive end Quincy Roche announced Monday on Twitter that he will join the Hurricanes in 2020 as a graduate transfer.

"This was not an easy decision, but without a doubt the best decision for me and my family," Roche said. "I am ready to bring leadership, toughness and hard work to the University of Miami football program as we push to win the ACC championship."

Roche was the 2019 AAC defensive player of the year. His 13 sacks at Temple last season tied for seventh nationally.

His announcement comes on the same day that former Houston quarterback D'Eriq King said he would suit up for the Hurricanes in 2020.

The additions of King and Roche breathes some life into a program that endured its first losing season since 2014.

Manny Diaz spent 18 days at Temple's head coach before returning to Miami after predecessor Mark Richt retired.

Roche will be eligible to play immediately for the Hurricanes.