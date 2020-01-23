Miami International Airport sets up Super Bowl tailgate party

MIAMI – We are just over a week away from Super Bowl LIV and even Miami International Airport is getting into the spirit.

At gate D29, inside of MIA, they’ve set up what they’re calling their Super Bowl tailgate party, complete with games, photo booths and giveaways.

Travelers may also hear some iconic voices welcoming them to Miami. Dan Marino, Nat Moore and Jason Taylor have all recorded messages that will be playing throughout the airport’s PA system.

“We’ve got passengers coming in for the game and some just passing through, and they get to have some fun with their kids,” MIA spokesman Greg Chin said. “For the big kids and the little kids in us, there are interactive games, there’s giveaways and coupons, anything you might imagine for people to get involved in the Super Bowl.”

And if you are passing through the airport and want to buy some Super Bowl LIV gear, shops throughout the airport will be selling official merchandise.