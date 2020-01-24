No. 12 Oregon downs USC 79-70 in double OT

Oregon's Chris Duarte, right, steals the ball from Southern California's Daniel Utomi, back, and Elijah Weaver during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

EUGENE, Ore. – Chris Duarte had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Payton Pritchard reached a Pac-12 milestone for career points, rebounds and assists, and No. 12 Oregon outlasted Southern California 79-70 in double overtime Thursday night.

With 24 points and seven assists, Pritchard became the first player in the Pac-12 to reach 1,500 career points, 600 assists and 500 rebounds. When the achievement was noted on the video scoreboard at Matthew Knight Arena in the second half, the crowd gave the senior guard a standing ovation.

Pritchard is just the sixth player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 points and 600 assists, joining Oregon State's Gary Payton, Arizona's Damon Stoudamire and Jason Gardner, USC's Jordan McLaughlin and UCLA's Tyus Edney.

Duarte also had eight steals, one shy of the school record.

Oregon (16-4, 5-2) led by 11 in the second half but USC rallied with a 17-2 run to take a 62-58 lead, capped by Jonah Mathews' 3-pointer with 1:24 left.

C.J. Walker and Pritchard hit consecutive layups to tie it at 62 and send the game to overtime.

Pritchard's 3-pointer in the first extra period gave the Ducks a 65-64 lead, but Ethan Anderson's layup and free throw put the Trojans up by two. Duarte made free throws for the Ducks to tie it again, and Mathews and Pritchard both missed shots down the stretch.

Duarte and Pritchard each made free throws that gave Oregon a four-point advantage to open the second overtime. Duarte's 3-pointer put the Ducks up 74-68, and USC couldn't catch up.

Onyeka Okongwu had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Trojans (15-4, 4-2).

Oregon was coming off a 64-61 overtime win at Washington last weekend. The Ducks overcame a 16-point deficit and won it on Pritchard's 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left. But Oregon lost to Washington State 72-61 last Thursday, resulting in a fall from No. 8 to No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

USC had won nine of its last 10 games and three straight, including last Saturday's 82-78 overtime victory against Stanford. The Trojans came back from a 21-point deficit in the second half to beat the Cardinal.

The Ducks built an early 15-7 lead after Duarte's fast-break layup and 3-pointer. Oregon stayed in front, but USC closed to 24-23 on Daniel Utomi's jumper.

The teams went to the break with Oregon ahead 32-30. Utomi led all scorers with 10 points.

Okongwu's layup for USC tied it at 32 to start the second half but the Ducks responded with a 10-0 run, capped by Duarte's jumper off a dish from Pritchard. Okongwu's dunk ended the Trojans' scoring drought.

Okongwu made consecutive baskets to pull USC to 56-53, and Matthews tied it with a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 Trojans run. Pritchard answered with a layup for Oregon.

Freshman forward Chandler Lawson's layup stretched the Ducks' lead to 49-38 midway through the second half.

Lawson made his first start for the Ducks after he had 16 points and 12 rebounds against Washington. Oregon was without center N'Faly Dante, who was questionable for the game after hurting his knee against the Huskies.

Pritchard was one of just two Division I players averaging at least 19 points, five assists and four rebounds per game, joining Pepperdine's Colbey Ross.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans started 4-1 in conference play for the first time since 2016. USC went 5-0 to open conference play in 2002.

Oregon: Pritchard is closing in on Oregon's career record of 614 assists held by Kenya Wilkins. ... Pritchard has won 96 games as a Ducks player, one shy of Oregon's career leader, Johnathan Lloyd. ... Sabrina Ionescu, star guard for the No. 4 Oregon women, was at the game and interviewed by the Pac-12 broadcast team during the first half.

UP NEXT

USC visits Oregon State on Saturday.

Oregon hosts UCLA on Sunday.

