Celebrities react on Twitter to tragic death of Kobe Bryant
The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant shocked the entire world, especially the sports and entertainment community that followed his career for two decades.
Below are some reactions to his death and tributes from celebrities around the world.
Tom Brady
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
Whoopi Goldberg
RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020
Paul Pierce
This is not real right now— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020
Tony Parker
I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020
Justin Verlander
No words... Absolutely heartbroken for Kobe’s family. #RIPKobe— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) January 26, 2020
Hoda Kotb
Life is a blink. RIP Kobe. 💔— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 26, 2020
Baker Mayfield
Kobe you were my idol... period. Mentality through and through. Thank you. To your family, I wish y’all nothing but the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you don’t begin to describe what we want for y’all. Love and respect to #8 & #24 forever. #MambaMentality #Mamba— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 26, 2020
Ryan Seacrest
No words for the shocking and devastating news about Kobe Bryant. Absolutely heartbroken for his family.— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 26, 2020
Pharrell Williams
The world lost a giant today— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 26, 2020
Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families.
Keshia Knight Pulliam
So hearing the news about Kobe Bryant’s death completely broke my heart... not because we lost a champion which he definitely will always be... but because his family lost a husband, father & son!! We often use… https://t.co/yExc7iCZqb— Keshia K Pulliam (@peachespulliam) January 26, 2020
Shane Battier
No one pushed me more. No one. I’m appreciative of our battles, Kobe, I am sad I will never get the chance to tell you that in person. RIP.— Shane Battier (@ShaneBattier) January 26, 2020
Patrick Mahomes
Man not Kobe... Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020
J.J. Watt
Can’t be true.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020
Just can’t be.
Truly truly horrific.
Rest In Peace Kobe.
Spurs-Raptors each take 24-second violations in paying tribute to No. 24
The Spurs and Raptors both take 24 second violations in honor of Kobe Bryant while the crowd chants “KOBE!”— Kenny Beecham (@KOT4Q) January 26, 2020
🐍 pic.twitter.com/MQqgJknfqf
