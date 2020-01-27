Marlins legend Charles Johnson tackles football at the NFL Experience

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – For 6 seasons, Charles Johnson ruled the diamond as the leader of the Marlins team that went on to win a World Series title with him behind the plate.

All these years later, and CJ is still a Marlins legend for his work on the field and in the community; but how would the baseball great fare on the football gridiron?

Local 10′s Clay Ferraro decided to see for himself if a baseball superstar could hack it in the NFL. So the two ventured into the madness of Super Bowl LIV week to go one-on-one at the NFL Experience.

Does CJ still “got it?” The tape never lies.