NFL 100 commercial definitely took it to the house

Maybe the most talked-about Super Bowl commercial of this season took place before the game actually began.

Before kickoff on Sunday, the NFL aired a “NFL 100” commercial to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the league, and it gave people chills -- in a good way.

The ad features 12-year-old football prodigy Maxwell “Bunchie” Young, a native of Los Angeles who is already a YouTube sensation. He ran a 100-yard dash of 12.4 seconds as a 10-year-old, breaking the world record for that age group, and he already has received a scholarship offer to play football at the University of Illinois. More offers from college programs are likely to come in the next few years.

The commercial starts with Young fielding a kickoff and running past a horde of tacklers during a pickup football game, which then leads to a cross-country trek similar to that in “Forrest Gump.”

In the midst of his journey, Young runs past scores famous football players, both past and present (a list of cast members is below).

Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown is the notable celebrity to appear in the commercial, when he sits on a bench during the pickup game and implores Young to “Take it to the house, kid.”

TimTheTatman, Los Angeles defensive lineman Aaron Donald, former 49ers quarterback Steve Young, current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey are among others who implore Bunchie Young to “take it to the house.”

Young then runs by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, U.S. Women’s World Cup star Carli Lloyd and New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman, among others.

The commercial takes Young through New Orleans, where current Saints players Alvin Kamara and Drew Brees and make an appearance, and then New York, where current Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis appear.

Finally, Young arrives at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where members of the NFL’s all-time team such as Barry Sanders, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning greet him.

The commercial then finishes live at the Super Bowl LIV, with Young leading other youth football players representing each of the league’s 32 teams onto the field before kickoff.

So, who exactly appeared in the commercial? Read below for the cast -- and if you missed it, check out the full three-minute video below.

• Jim Brown

• TimTheTatMan

• Joey Bosa

• Aaron Donald

• Jalen Ramsey

• Derwin James

• Steve Young

• Joe Montana

• Jimmy Garoppolo

• Christian McCaffrey

• Nyjah Huston

• Julian Edelman

• Carli Lloyd

• Jerry Jones

• Alvin Kamara

• Drew Brees

• Saquon Barkley

• Justin Tuck

• Ray Lewis

• Mark Ingram