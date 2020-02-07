Hurricanes hire Rob Likens as wide receivers coach

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz has completed his 2020 coaching staff.

Diaz announced Friday that Arizona State offensive coordinator Rob Likens has been hired as wide receivers coach.

Likens has been an offensive coordinator at four schools, including the last two seasons at Arizona State, where he was also quarterbacks coach.

He replaces Taylor Stubblefield, who left to take the same job at Penn State.

“We are excited to welcome Rob and his family to Coral Gables,” Diaz said. “Rob has extensive experience with fast-paced, high-octane offenses and he can serve as a great teacher and motivator to the young men in our receivers room.”

Likens previously served as offensive coordinator at Kansas (2015-16), Central Connecticut (2006-09) and Southeast Missouri State (2004-05). He has also been an assistant at California, Louisiana Tech, Temple and North Alabama in his 28-year coaching career.