Owls fall to FIU for second time in 4 days

BOCA RATON, Fla. – For the second time in four days, Florida Atlantic lost to rival Florida International.

After beating the Owls at home Wednesday night, FIU (17-8, 8-4 Conference USA) went on an 8-0 run in the final minutes Saturday and overcame a 14-point deficit to sweep FAU 66-59 in Boca Raton.

Neither team led by more than three points through the game’s first 10 minutes. The score was tied 20-20 when the Owls went on a 19-5 run to take a 39-25 lead and took a 39-27 lead heading into the locker room at halftime.

FIU narrowed the gap in the second half, tying the game 51-51 with 9:22 to play.

With FAU (14-11, 6-6 C-USA) leading 59-58, the Panthers forced three turnovers and didn’t allow a field goal in the final four minutes.

The Panthers beat FAU 69-50 in their first meeting earlier this week.