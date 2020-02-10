Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 13 - Feb. 9, 2020

SUNRISE, Fla. – Episode 13 of Chirping the Cats features former Florida Panthers forward and current sports agent Serge Payer.

Serge discusses overcoming the obstacles that came with being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, which almost ended his hockey career before it really got started. He also talks about becoming an agent, scouting clients, 2020 NHL Draft prospects and some of his favorite former Panthers teammates.

0:28 – Diagnosis with Guillain-Barre Syndrome

3:10 – Reaching the NHL

4:20 – First NHL goal in front of family & friends in Ottawa

5:10 – Arrival of Pavel Bure in South Florida

7:20 – Learning to play different roles

8:35 – Learning and adjusting to playing hockey overseas

11:10 – Representing players in Europe in addition to North America

12:05 - 2020 NHL Draft prospects from overseas

14:30 – Procuring clients across the globe

16:50 – "Serious Serge" nickname

18:30 – Dynamic warmup/pregame ritual

19:30 – Best leaders he played with

21:50 – Coaches that inspired, left an impression

24:30 – Friendship with Roberto Luongo