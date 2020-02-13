Freddy Zamora to miss 2020 season with knee injury

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami will be without one of its star players this season.

One day before the Hurricanes open the 2020 season, second-year Miami head coach Gino DiMare announced Thursday that junior shortstop Freddy Zamora suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice earlier this week.

"We are obviously disappointed to learn that Freddy's injury will force him to miss our season," DiMare said in a statement released by the team. "We are fortunate to have an outstanding medical staff that will take excellent care of Freddy. We wish him well in his recovery."

Despite missing nearly a month due to injury, Zamora batted .296 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 46 RBI in 2019.

Zamora was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference freshman team and was a freshman All-American in 2018.

The Hurricanes, who returned to the postseason in 2019 after a two-year absence, will open the season Friday at home against Rutgers.