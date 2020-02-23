Jimmy Butler not travelling to Cleveland (personal reasons)

75ºF

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler makes an uncontested dunk against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler remains out for the Miami Heat.

He is not travelling with the team to Cleveland, citing personal reasons.

Butler was not at the Heat’s celebration for Dwyane Wade on Friday night and did not play in Saturday’s win over Cleveland.

Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard are also not travelling with the team.

Herro has a foot injury, Leonard has an ankle injury.

