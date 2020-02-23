Jimmy Butler not travelling to Cleveland (personal reasons)
Heat looking for road win
MIAMI – Jimmy Butler remains out for the Miami Heat.
He is not travelling with the team to Cleveland, citing personal reasons.
Butler was not at the Heat’s celebration for Dwyane Wade on Friday night and did not play in Saturday’s win over Cleveland.
Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard are also not travelling with the team.
Herro has a foot injury, Leonard has an ankle injury.
