80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

80ºF

Sports

Jimmy Butler listed as questionable for Heat-Timberwolves, after missing games for personal reasons

Heat hoping to bounce back from bad loss

David Lang, Executive Producer

Tags: miami heat, jimmy butler, personal reasons
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors during the first half, Feb. 10, 2020, in San Francisco.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors during the first half, Feb. 10, 2020, in San Francisco. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler is one step closer to returning to the court.

The Heat list Butler as questionable for Wednesday night’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Butler missed the Heat’s last two games for personal reasons.

Miami blew a 19-point, 4th quarter lead against the Cavs on Monday night.

Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard both remain out.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: