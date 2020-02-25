Jimmy Butler listed as questionable for Heat-Timberwolves, after missing games for personal reasons
Heat hoping to bounce back from bad loss
MIAMI – Jimmy Butler is one step closer to returning to the court.
The Heat list Butler as questionable for Wednesday night’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Butler missed the Heat’s last two games for personal reasons.
Miami blew a 19-point, 4th quarter lead against the Cavs on Monday night.
Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard both remain out.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.