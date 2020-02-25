Miami Sports Pod - Wade Weekend Smashing Success
:30 It was a full weekend for Dwyane Wade
1:31 His speech was perfect
2:20 Great to see the players embrace this
4:50 The greatest part of the ride was watching him grow up
8:00 Pat Riley was very reflective during Wade weekend
11:30 Will spoke with Gabrielle Union about how he build a culture at home and with his family
15:00 Relationship building could be a strength for Dwyane as he moves to a potential front-office drive
