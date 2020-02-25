Miami Sports Pod - Wade Weekend Smashing Success

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

:30 It was a full weekend for Dwyane Wade

1:31 His speech was perfect

2:20 Great to see the players embrace this

4:50 The greatest part of the ride was watching him grow up

8:00 Pat Riley was very reflective during Wade weekend

11:30 Will spoke with Gabrielle Union about how he build a culture at home and with his family

15:00 Relationship building could be a strength for Dwyane as he moves to a potential front-office drive