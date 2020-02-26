Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 14 - Feb. 26, 2020
New Found Glory founding member Ian Grushka joins the CTC podcast
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – On Episode 14 of Chirping the Cats, David is joined by Ian Grushka, a founding member of the globally popular band New Found Glory, who also happens to be a huge Florida Panthers fan. Ian discusses growing up a hockey fan, forming New Found Glory. and how music and being a sports fan has shaped his life over the past two-plus decades.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android
1:00 – Growing up an Islanders fan, hating the Rangers
2:20 – Hey, you're moving to Florida
3:35 – Hockey comes to South Florida, early Panthers years
5:00 – Becoming a game-used memorabilia collector, Gary Tuck at Bucky Dent's Baseball Camp
6:35 – Why game-used over autographs
8:00 – Forming New Found Glory
9:30 – From garage band to Pop Punk legend
12:00 – First label signing, inspiring band to tour
14:30 – Nonstop touring, except when making albums
15:15 – Band that appreciates its fans
21:00 – Pioneers in Pop Punk genre, diverse music fans
23:45 – Putting on amazing shows
26:20 – Making unique, fun music videos
29:15 – Hit or Miss in The Benchwarmers
30:50 – Guitar picks
34:20 – Transitioning to a full-time Panthers fan
38:20 – Panthers memories
39:25 – Watching Panthers games while in studio and on stage
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.