Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 14 - Feb. 26, 2020

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – On Episode 14 of Chirping the Cats, David is joined by Ian Grushka, a founding member of the globally popular band New Found Glory, who also happens to be a huge Florida Panthers fan. Ian discusses growing up a hockey fan, forming New Found Glory. and how music and being a sports fan has shaped his life over the past two-plus decades.

1:00 – Growing up an Islanders fan, hating the Rangers

2:20 – Hey, you're moving to Florida

3:35 – Hockey comes to South Florida, early Panthers years

5:00 – Becoming a game-used memorabilia collector, Gary Tuck at Bucky Dent's Baseball Camp

6:35 – Why game-used over autographs

8:00 – Forming New Found Glory

9:30 – From garage band to Pop Punk legend

12:00 – First label signing, inspiring band to tour

14:30 – Nonstop touring, except when making albums

15:15 – Band that appreciates its fans

21:00 – Pioneers in Pop Punk genre, diverse music fans

23:45 – Putting on amazing shows

26:20 – Making unique, fun music videos

29:15 – Hit or Miss in The Benchwarmers

30:50 – Guitar picks

34:20 – Transitioning to a full-time Panthers fan

38:20 – Panthers memories

39:25 – Watching Panthers games while in studio and on stage