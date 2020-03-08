Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 15 - March 8, 2020
Hitting the road during the NHL trade deadline with the Florida Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. – For Episode 15 of the Chirping the Cats podcast, host David Dwork hits the road with the Panthers in Las Vegas and Arizona, covering a trip that included the days leading up to and after the trade deadline. David takes you through the arenas and to each practice, game and inside the Panthers locker room for unique access to the team during an incredibly interesting few days.
1:10 – Morning skate in Las Vegas
2:20 – Pregame chat with Panthers play-by-play broadcaster Steve Goldstein
3:25 – Talking hockey in Las Vegas with Panthers defenseman Josh Brown
4:55 – Checking out the T-Mobile Arena pressbox before warmups
7:05 – Second intermission update from the pressbox
8:10 – Cats lose to Vegas, recap from Vegas strip outside T-Mobile Arena
9:15 – NHL Trade Deadline: discussing Trocheck trade from outside Panthers locker room at Gila River Arena
10:25 – Discussing the road trip with Josh Brown; Disneyland, rookie dinner in Vegas, trade deadline
14:00 – Morning skate at Gila River Arena, first day with Panthers for trade deadline additions Haula and Wallmark
15:05 – Pregame update from pressbox ahead of Panthers vs. Coyotes
16:00 – Quick postgame update on the way to Panthers locker room, Cats pull off big 2-1 win
17:05 – Wrapping up the road trip with Josh Brown
18:20 – Leaving Gila River Arena, recapping Panthers 2-1 win over Arizona
