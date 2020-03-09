74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

74ºF

Sports

Miami Sports Pod - Bam and Duncan Robinson show out for the Heat

Tags: Sports, Heat, NBA
photo

MIAMI – :46 Heat actually closed out a road game

2:00 The road problem is real

5:30 This is not a lazy group in terms of energy and effort

8:10 They ran the offense through Bam and it worked

12:00 Can Bam as point guard work in the playoffs?

17:00 Late game situations, what will the Heat do in the playoffs?

21:37 Duncan Robinson has been playing out of this world

28:00 Duncan has developed an elite skill set

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.