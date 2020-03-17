77ºF

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots

Brady officially becomes free agent after spending entire career with New England

Kyle Hightower

Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals to a teammate before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career.

The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

He officially hits the league’s open market Wednesday, but could reach agreement with another team on Tuesday when players and clubs can negotiate deals.

A four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP, Brady has been the enduring face of the Patriots and the most-celebrated player of his generation. Now, he will be leading another NFL team.

