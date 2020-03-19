80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

80ºF

Sports

Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for Coronavirus

First diagnosis in the NFL

David Lang, Executive Producer

Tags: NFL, SA Live
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks up, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks up, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

MIAMI – Saints Coach Sean Payton has tested positive for Coronavirus.

That’s according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Payton becomes the first known person in the NFL to test positive for the virus.

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz was the first professional athlete with a positive test.

His diagnosis caused the NBA season to be suspended.

The NHL, MLS, and NCAA followed-suit shortly thereafter as the world deals with this pandemic.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: