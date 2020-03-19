Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for Coronavirus

MIAMI – Saints Coach Sean Payton has tested positive for Coronavirus.

That’s according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Payton becomes the first known person in the NFL to test positive for the virus.

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz was the first professional athlete with a positive test.

His diagnosis caused the NBA season to be suspended.

The NHL, MLS, and NCAA followed-suit shortly thereafter as the world deals with this pandemic.