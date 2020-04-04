Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 16 - April 4, 2020

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 16 of the Chirping the Cats podcast, host David Dwork chats with Florida Panthers public address announcer Andrew Imber.

1:00 – Roots as a Panthers fan

2:25 – Early Panthers memories, '96 playoff run

6:55 – From high school sports journalist to Panthers PA announcer

13:30 – Panthers make a change at PA

16:30 – From fans to professionals

18:25 – Geeking out from ice level

19:20 – Penalty box chirps

21:50 – The danger of being an off-ice official

23:20 – Deciding how to call Panthers names

25:55 – Having your own style

27:30 – Coolest moments to announce

33:50 – Training for American Ninja Warrior

39:05 – Competing on the show's famed obstacle course

48:00 – Future plans for American Ninja Warrior