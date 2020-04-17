NBA, WNBA release team masks for sale for charities battling coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – The NBA and WNBA have announced the sale of new cloth face coverings featuring team logos, and all proceeds will go to benefit Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest of Canada.

The league says it wants fans to follow the CDC recommendation that cloth face coverings should be worn in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The league has partnered with apparel company, Fanatics, to launch the project and have the masks on sale at NBAstore.com and WNBAstore.com.

“As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC’s recommendation to cover our nose and mouth while in public,” said Kathy Behrens, NBA President, Social Responsibility and Player Programs. “Through this new product offering, NBA and WNBA fans can adhere to these guidelines while joining in the league’s efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19.”

Offered in adult and youth sizes, designs are available individually or in packs of three and range from $14.99 for one specific type to a pack of three for $24.99.

Just last week, the Miami Heat used $100,000 worth of unsold jerseys and T-shirts to create over 7,000 masks to donate to frontline medical workers in South Florida.