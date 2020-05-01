Dolphins trade former first-round pick Charles Harris, reports say

Published: May 1, 2020, 9:30 am Updated: May 1, 2020, 9:46 am

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are trading 2017 top draft pick Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons, according to multiple reports.

NFL.com reports that the Dolphins are getting a seventh-round pick in return.

The #Falcons are sending a seventh-round pick to the #Dolphins for DE Charles Harris, per source.



That’s two former first-round picks Miami has moved on from in the past 24 hours: Taco Charlton cut yesterday, now Harris traded. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2020

Harris, a defensive end, was picked No. 22 out of Missouri three years ago.

He had just 3.5 sacks in 41 games with the Dolphins.

Pass rusher T.J. Watt went eight picks after Harris to the Steelers in that 2017 draft and is coming off an All-Pro season with 14.5 sacks.

On Thursday, the Dolphins cut defensive end Taco Charlton, a 2017 first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys who started five games for Miami (with 21 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles) after being claimed off waivers in September.

The Dolphins drafted defensive ends Jason Strowbridge (North Carolina) and Curtis Weaver (Boise State) in the fifth round last weekend and also brought in pass rushers Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah this offseason.