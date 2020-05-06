79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Sports

Tua goes with No. 1; Dolphins rookie QB announces much anticipated jersey number

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sports, Dolphins, NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa announced that he would wear jersey No. 1 in a Tweet.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa announced that he would wear jersey No. 1 in a Tweet. (WPLG)

DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made some waves Tuesday night, announcing his much anticipated jersey number.

Tua, in a tweet, said "For the Audience of 1"

Tagovailoa will wear No. 1 for the Dolphins.

Now it’s just a matter of figuring out when he’ll debut it on a football field.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: