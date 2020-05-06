Tua goes with No. 1; Dolphins rookie QB announces much anticipated jersey number
DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made some waves Tuesday night, announcing his much anticipated jersey number.
Tua, in a tweet, said "For the Audience of 1"
Tagovailoa will wear No. 1 for the Dolphins.
For the Audience of 1🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kZYXaYVD1R— Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) May 6, 2020
Now it’s just a matter of figuring out when he’ll debut it on a football field.
