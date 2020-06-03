University of Miami president joins group of student athletes and their coaches for silent protest

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Protests have been held across the county and here in South Florida following the death of George Floyd.

Tuesday night, on the University of Miami campus, student athletes were joined by their coaches and even school president Dr. Julio Frenk for a silent protest.

Protestors went down on one knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds. The amount of time is significant, as it’s how long former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.

Tuesday’s demonstration was held inside the football team’s new indoor practice facility that opened in 2018.

Among those attending the protest were football head coach Manny Diaz, men’s basketball head coach Jim Larranaga and women’s basketball head coach Katie Meier.

Thanks @julio_frenk & @CanesAllAccess for allowing our student-athletes to stage a protest tonight. We learned that 8:46 is a long time to be on a knee. We learned there is an evil in action & an evil in inaction. And we learned the Canes are just getting started. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/jRTJT27eI3 — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) June 3, 2020

Tonight we gathered to reflect, remember and demand justice and equality.



We’re all in this together, as a family. pic.twitter.com/hNeg1lZ4TM — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) June 3, 2020

8 minutes & 46 seconds of silence today speaks volumes about the concern UM coaches, Athletes and Administrators have for the circumstances that created the need for protests & demonstrations. Let us pray. pic.twitter.com/vAHM9nvdZK — Jim Larrañaga (@CanesCoachL) June 3, 2020