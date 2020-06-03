78ºF

University of Miami president joins group of student athletes and their coaches for silent protest

Hurricanes athletes, coaches kneed for 8 minutes 46 seconds

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

University of Miami President Dr. Julio Frenk and football head coach Manny Diaz join other head coaches and student athletes in a silent protest of the death of George Floyd. The protest took place inside the football team's indoor practice facility, on the school's campus in Coral Gables, Florida.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Protests have been held across the county and here in South Florida following the death of George Floyd.

Tuesday night, on the University of Miami campus, student athletes were joined by their coaches and even school president Dr. Julio Frenk for a silent protest.

Protestors went down on one knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds. The amount of time is significant, as it’s how long former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.

Tuesday’s demonstration was held inside the football team’s new indoor practice facility that opened in 2018.

Among those attending the protest were football head coach Manny Diaz, men’s basketball head coach Jim Larranaga and women’s basketball head coach Katie Meier.

