Canes and FIU players get the call from MLB draft

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team didn’t get a chance to compete for a national championship because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Canes did have three players given the chance to live out another dream.

UM players Slade Cecconi, Chris McMahon and Freddy Zamora were all selected in the 2020 MLB draft.

Cecconi was selected in the first round by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Fellow pitcher, McMahon, was drafted in the 2nd round by the Colorado Rockies and shortstop Freddy Zamora was also taken in the 2nd round by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Miami wasn’t the only college team in town having a player drafted. FIU pitcher Logan Allen was selected in the 2nd round by the Cleveland Indians. He becomes the 3rd highest pick in the program’s history.