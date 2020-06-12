The Latest: 3 more F1 races canceled because of virus
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
___
Formula One races in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers say the long lead times required to construct street circuits in Singapore and Azerbaijan made it impossible to host those races during a period of uncertainty.
The Japanese Grand Prix in October was canceled because of ongoing travel restrictions.
F1 had already announced a revamped schedule that confirmed the first eight races of the 2020 season. It is planning to have from 15-18 races in total.
___
