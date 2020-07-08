Miami Heat board pair of buses bound for NBA’s bubble in Orlando

MIAMI – The Miami Heat left South Florida on Wednesday afternoon, heading north to Orlando and the NBA's quarantine bubble.

Miami, and the rest of the NBA teams participating in the remainder of the 2019-20 season and playoffs, will be living and playing basketball at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex for what they hope are the next several months.

The Heat packed up a pair of busses and left American Airlines Arena around 4 p.m.

Team President Pat Riley, who is 75 years old, did not travel with the team.

Miami’s first game is on August 1 against the Denver Nuggets at 1 p.m.