Dolphins won’t have fans for training camp or preseason but announce some plans for regular season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins won’t have fans at their training camp or preseason games, and tailgating won’t be allowed in 2020.

The team announced those safety measures Thursday as it prepares for a season unlike any other because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Stadium capacity for regular season games will be determined at a later date in consultation with health experts and government officials,” the Dolphins said in a statement.

If fans are allowed at games, there will be socially-distanced seating clusters, and all fans and stadium employees will be required to wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

Mobile touchless entry and cashless food service, parking and retail will also be in place.

Season-ticket holders will have first priority to buy tickets, in an order based on their tenure, after capacity is determined, the team says.

“Things are changing week to week and we are still more than two months away from our first scheduled regular season home game so we’ll wait and work with local authorities and make the determination about fans or no fans based on the data as we get closer; with the first priority continuing to be everyone’s health and preventing any spread of the virus,” said Tom Garfinkel, Vice-Chairman and CEO of the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. We’re ready for any scenario and feel very good about the diligence and attention to detail that has gone into creating the safest environment we can if we are able to have fans on September 20th.”