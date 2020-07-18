85ºF

Almost Tua time: Dolphins rookies report to training camp next week

Clay Ferraro, Reporter

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa announced that he would wear jersey No. 1 in a Tweet.
DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins rookies are reporting next week to the team training facility in Davie. 

That means Tua time in South Florida is almost here.

Miami Dolphins rookies will report to training camp in Davie on Thursday of this coming week, per a team source. The Miami Herald first reported the news. 

The NFL players union had raised concerns about COVID-19 hotspots in the U.S. like South Florida, but doctors reportedly said it was safe to move forward with camp.

While rookies report on Thursday, veterans will report to camp on July 28th when teams can officially kick off practice.

