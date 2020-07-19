In coordinated effort, NFL players air safety concerns as league pushes forward with looming training camps

DAVIE, Fla. – It's an NFL blitz!

Star players lashed out at the NFL on Sunday over safety concerns ahead of training camp.

NFL rookies are set to report to training camp this week with everyone due at team headquarters July 28.

But the league’s players are throwing a flag at how the league has handled safety protocols during the pandemic.

On Sunday, a number of the league’s highest-profile players, including Dolphins defensive back Byron Jones, unleashed a social media barrage under the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

Some of the tweets are below:

The NFL continues to ignore major health and safety concerns putting the 2020 season in jeopardy. America wants to watch football and we want to play. Make the necessary changes @nflcommish #WeWantToPlay — Byron Jones (@Byron31Jump) July 19, 2020

I am concerned.

My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start..



And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾



We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020

Getting ready to report this week hoping the @NFL will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love #WeWantToPlay — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 19, 2020

The NFL has ignored the safety recommendations from the experts that THEY hired. We all love this game and want to go out and compete with our brothers. The NFL needs to provide a safe work environment for us to do that. #WeWantToPlay — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 19, 2020