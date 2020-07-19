90ºF

In coordinated effort, NFL players air safety concerns as league pushes forward with looming training camps

Clay Ferraro, Reporter

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Irving, Texas. The NFL, which has raised $44 million in donations through its Inspire Change program, announced the additional $206 million commitment Thursday, June 11, 2020, targeting what it calls systemic racism and supporting the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
DAVIE, Fla. – It's an NFL blitz!

Star players lashed out at the NFL on Sunday over safety concerns ahead of training camp. 

NFL rookies are set to report to training camp this week with everyone due at team headquarters July 28. 

But the league’s players are throwing a flag at how the league has handled safety protocols during the pandemic.

On Sunday, a number of the league’s highest-profile players, including Dolphins defensive back Byron Jones, unleashed a social media barrage under the hashtag #WeWantToPlay. 

