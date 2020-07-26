Marlins explode for 11 runs in Philadelphia, take 2 of 3 in season-opening series

PHILADELPHIA – The Miami Marlins wrapped up their opening series in Philadelphia with an impressive display of offensive firepower.

Backed by Miguel Rojas' big day at the plate, Miami took down the Phillies 11-6 to claim their second win of the young season.

Rojas made a run at Marlins history, trying to become the first player in franchise history to hit for the cycle, but ended up coming a double short. He still finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Miami also got home runs from newcomers Corey Dickerson and Jesus Aguilar, his second of the weekend. Third baseman Brian Anderson also went deep for the Marlins, clobbering a ball over the right field fence with two men on base in the fifth inning.

About 90 minutes before game time, the Marlins announced that planned starting pitcher Jose Urena would be scratched, but gave no reason why.

It’s been reported that Urena and several position players tested positive for COVID-19.

Robert Dugger was called into duty for Miami, and he spotted Philadelphia a 4-0 lead after a troublesome first inning in which he surrendered a three run blast to Bryce Harper.

Dugger ended up going 3.1 innings, giving up six hits and four earned runs while striking out two Phillies.

Miami will be back in action on Monday for its home opener at Marlins Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Marlins and O’s will play a four-game set, with the first two games in South Florida and the following two in Baltimore.