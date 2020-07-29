90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Sports

Flores said Dolphins take new safety precautions against Covid; Tua ready to roll

Miami starts to prepare for season

David Lang, Executive Producer

Tags: Dolphins
Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins exits the field after a win over the New England Patriots on December 29, 2019.
Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins exits the field after a win over the New England Patriots on December 29, 2019. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

DAVIE, Fla, – Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores addressed reporters via Zoom on Wednesday.

He discussed a wide range of topics.

Flores said his team was watching the Marlins Covid outbreak.

Flores said, “It’s unfortunate, our thoughts are with those who were infected with Coronavirus. I think it just speaks to how quickly the virus can spread and if you’re not wearing a mask and distancing and taking the precautions, it can spread quickly.”

The Dolphins have changed the locker room to battle the virus.

Flores said the facility has a new locker room with plexiglass between every locker.

As for rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Flores said he is a full go after recovering from hip surgery.

Flores said, “There’s strength and conditioning and walk-throughs... but from a football practice drills that standpoint there won’t be much. But he’s through the physical and when we do get to practice, you’ll see him out there.”

The NFL has had several teams with players opting out of playing this season because of Covid concerns.

So far, Flores said that no Miami Dolphins player has opted out.

Flores told his players that they need to take advantage of every opportunity that they get because practice time is limited.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: